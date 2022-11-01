Leighton Buzzard children learn how British wildlife is preparing for winter
They had a special lesson in the show home gardens at Leestone Park
Leighton Buzzard children took part in an autumn nature class to learn more about the environment on our doorstep.
Redrow South Midlands invited pupils from Leedon Lower School to learn more about how British wildlife is preparing for winter. The interactive class saw pupils enjoy a special lesson from the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust in the gardens of the show homes at Leestone Park.
Headteacher, Richard Benson, said: “Here at Leedon Lower School, we love to encourage our pupils to learn more about how to better look after the world around them. We all had a great day taking part in the autumn nature class – it was an interesting session and the children enjoyed it thoroughly."
The session included interactive games and visual aids which helped to highlight how nature transitions from summer to autumn. Children also enjoyed a scavenger hunt and inspected items more closely using magnifying glasses and cameras.