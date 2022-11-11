Leighton Buzzard church to offer warm space and free soup during Cost of Living crisis

A Leighton Buzzard church will be offering a warm space, free meals and hot drinks as the Cost of Living crisis bites.

All Saints Church plans to open its doors all week between Monday, December 19, and Saturday, December 24, for 'Warm Week'. Every day, thanks to a town council grant, it will be offering a warm space for people to take refuge and will also be offering soup and hot drinks.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "This will all be provided for by volunteers from the church and offered to anyone coming in free of charge. The grant fund will contribute towards the costs of heating the 800 year old (Grade 1 listed) church in providing a safe warm space."

All Saints Church. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

At its meeting held on October 10, Leighton-Linslade Town agreed to allocate an additional £10,000 in grant funding in response to the current cost of living crisis. The aim was to make funding available to groups and organisations providing emergency support over the winter months, which would directly benefit residents of the parish. This week, the Grants and Awards Sub-Committee was delighted to approve the first application to the fund, from All Saints Church.

The spokesman added: "If you are involved with, or know of a scheme or project being run in the parish which will help residents this winter given the Cost of Living and energy crisis, do have a look at the grant details on our website."