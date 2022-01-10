Leighton Buzzard community creates special pompom wreath for PCC

Leighton Buzzard community members gifted PCC Festus Akinbusoye a special wreath for Christmas.

The Police and Crime Commissioner was delighted to receive the pompom decoration, which was organised by Leighton Buzzard PCSO Rachel Carne and crafted by different groups within the town.

A total of 21 people were involved in its creation and the PCC received it together with PSCO Carne and some of the residents and staff who helped to make it.

The PCC proudly holds his new wreath and (right) members of the community who created it. Photos: Bedfordshire Police.

PCSO Carne told the LBO: "Festus was delighted to receive the wreath, which was made for him by members of the traveller community, cadets, police, fire officers, residents from Mencap, and various members of Leighton Buzzard.

"He made a short video (I put it on Leighton police Twitter) which he made for us thanking the people who made it for him.

"It was also a great way for me to engage with the community, who all really enjoyed making the pompoms with the little machine and balls of wool.

"It was good fun and different. The guys making the pompoms saw the end result and thought it was pretty cool."

The PCC with his wreath and PCSO Carne. Photo: Bedfordshire Police.

Posting on Twitter, the PCC said: "This was a very kind gesture. As a lover of Christmas, I was grateful to receive this lovely hand made gift on behalf of @BedsOPCC and the hard work my team have put into their roles."