Leighton Buzzard community raising funds for a giant £7k Christmas tree

Although the minimum target would be just under £4,000 for a four metre tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community is calling on donations for a giant Christmas tree to be installed at the heart of a new Leighton Buzzard neighbourhood.

The team behind the Leestone Park Community hub, set up to support the development near Heath Road, has launched a fundraiser for a six metre artificial fir tree they say can be re-installed for at least 10 Christmases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tree, which in its full six-metre glory would cost over £7,550, would be located on the green between Kemsley Drive and Shackleton Grove.

How the tree could look. Image: Leestone Park Community

Fundraiser Adam Fox says the minimum target for a modular four metre tree is just under £4,000 and it would be possible to add height to the installation the following year. If the minimum goal is not reached ahead of the big day, the team plans to rollover funds until next year.

Commenting on the costs involved, he added: “When you consider that this plot of land is built for around 950 - just under 500 for Leestone Park - this works out to £3.78 per household.

“This estate forms the start of the new ring road that goes around the whole of Leighton Buzzard town. The new L2 and L3 bus routes will go past this tree, and a new secondary school is also being built here in 2028. So the sheer number of people that will see this tree will be huge, and if we can bring just a little bit of joy to these people's lives, it will be worth it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team had explored options for real trees but realised a cut tree, which takes a decade or more to grow, would need to be imported, while a planted tree would take up space and would be dangerous and costly to decorate as it grew taller.

The modular tree has been chosen for its natural appearance, and construction ease, with pre-lit energy-efficient LED lights.

Adam revealed the idea had come about during Halloween when the neighbourhood came out in full force to enjoy the festivities.

He added: “I was amazed at just how many young families were on the estate. I have never seen so many trick-or-treaters out enjoying themselves, having a great time safely and respectfully. We wanted to build on this success, so the idea of a tree came about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a relatively new estate, and I think we have an amazing opportunity to use this as a springboard to achieve amazing things and invest in the future.

“We have an incredibly diverse culture here in Leestone Park, with people coming from all over the world to live here. We hope that this makes people proud to live here and shows that when there is so much bad in the world right now, if you put your mind to it, you can do something good.”

He added encouraging young families to the community could help bring more schooling opportunities to the area.