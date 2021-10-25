Leighton Buzzard Connells team help to raise over £11k for Mind

Leighton Buzzard Connells Group helped to raise an impressive £11,775 for its corporate charity partner Mind after a 10 mile walk between two head offices.

The event, which coincided with World Mental Health Day on October 10, saw a team of over 80 colleagues walk or run along the Grand Union Canal – from Cumbria House in Leighton Buzzard to Countrywide House in Milton Keynes.

As well as raising essential funds to support Mind in the fight for better mental health, the event brought together teams from both offices and, for some, it was the first time they had seen their colleagues since the start of the pandemic.

The team celebrates with champagne after completing the ten mile mission.

Connells Group CEO David Livesey, said: “Well done and thank you to all those who walked, ran, volunteered and donated to our challenge.

"It was a fantastic day bringing everyone together for such a worthwhile cause. We feel this is an important year in particular to support and promote mental wellbeing given the past 18 months – and the day certainly proved just the tonic being out in the fresh air and seeing many colleagues.

"This has been our first significant charity event since the pandemic and we look forward to many more to come.”

Emma Ishan, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Mind said: “We’re so thankful to the teams from Connells Group for completing their 10 miles for Mind challenge on World Mental Health Day.

"The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the nation’s mental health, especially for those of us with existing mental health problems, and it is vital that everyone has access to the right support, advice and information when they need it.

"The money raised by Connells Group will enable us to continue to provide support so that no one has to face their mental health problem alone.”

Mind is the leading mental health charity in England and Wales, providing advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

A very special thank you goes to the following businesses who supported the event either through donating or supplying resources for the day: Agency Express, Apogee, Coach Kelly, Kremer Signs, Katharine Smith - Morrisons Leighton Buzzard’s Community Champion, Office Team, SCC, Softcat PLC, Ian Chapman at Sópers House and Twin Technology.