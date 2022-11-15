Leighton Buzzard disability dance group smashes crowdfunding target to continue lessons during Cost of Living crisis

Last month, the LBO featured an urgent appeal from Spectrum Community Arts, which had taken the "incredibly difficult" decision to cancel five of its weekly sessions and needed to raise £10,000 to keep running in the new year. The group is delighted to announce that it has reached its target, and will now receive match funding from Sports England.Founder, Jade Cook, said: "We smashed our crowdfunding campaign and our stretch target, too! In total we raised a whopping £14,997, plus the £10,000 from Sport England takes our total to £24,997."I’d like to say a massive thank you. In the summer, Spectrum’s future looked dark and uncertain; some very difficult decisions were made, and some classes were sadly cancelled, with the threat of having to shut more looming overhead."Thanks to the generosity of the local community, classes can keep running until the May half term, and the Spectrum team has plans in place to ensure that lessons can continue thereafter.The performing arts group now has the backing of three business sponsors, and also has other plans the pipeline. However, the group will still reply on donations in the future, meaning its crowdfunding page has been kept open.Thanking the community, Jade said: "Your energy, enthusiasm, donations, and support has honestly been so heart-warming and has meant the world to me. It’s impact on our performers will be massive! They still have a space to make friends, grow in confidence and be themselves without fear of judgement!"To donate: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/spectrumca