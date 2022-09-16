Leighton Buzzard Drama Group believes future at Library Theatre is 'looking positive' as shows booked for 2023

The thespians hit the headlines in May when Central Bedfordshire Council stated that LBDG's confirmed bookings from June to September had been axed due to a "lack of capacity and resilience in theatre staffing".

However - 'the show must go on!' - and the group will be performing a set of three plays called 'The Affairs of Husbands and Wives' at Linslade Middle School from September 20 to 24.

Meanwhile, it has also booked shows at the Library Theatre for 2023: Goldilocks and the 3 Bears (January 13 to 28); No Dinner for Sinners (March 30 to April 1); and A Midsummer Night's Dream (June 29 to July 1).

Top left: Meredith's parents, Frank and Chloe (played by Jan Delamore). Top right: The Argument: Meredith (played by Emma Stone) and Pip (played by Lewis May) as the married couple - before the arguing starts! Images: LBDG. Bottom: Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. Image: Google.

Colin Aldous, chairman of Leighton Buzzard Drama Group, told the LBO: "We have auditioned our panto and booked tickets as if we are in the Library Theatre. CBC has assured us verbally that we will be in there.

"I believe that behind the scenes they are working very hard for us to be able to do that.

"We're wondering if the staffing issue has been resolved?"

He added: "The council has accepted our bookings for next year and told us our paperwork is all in order. We haven't seen any written confirmation yet, and we are still waiting for absolute confirmation about the panto.

"But it all looks positive for the future. I think they want to ensure things go ahead."

CBC has been approached for a comment.

In May, it told the LBO: "Leighton Buzzard Drama Group are an important hirer, and we recognise the value they add to the cultural life in Leighton Buzzard. We are in regular contact with them in regards the staffing situation we are facing at the theatre.

"We are working hard to resolve the recruitment challenges we face so that a full programme at the theatre can be offered from the autumn.”

In the meantime, residents are invited to come along to Linslade Middle School Drama Studio next week to watch three plays exploring the themes of "betrayal, deceit and clashing egos".

In The Argument, by William Boyd, Pip and Meredith have had a bust-up. It was only about their opinion of a film, but then it escalates - and contributions from friends and family hardly make things any easier.

(Adult themes and strong language)

Next, The Proposal, by Anton Chekhov, is a "hilarious, high-octane, roller-coaster ride" and "one of the funniest farces ever written". Ivan approaches Chubukov to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage. Chubukov approves, but will Natalya stop arguing with Ivan long enough to say yes?

Finally, in Overtones by Alice Gerstenberg, the "poised and cultured" Harriet and Margaret are taking tea together. Their polite conversation observes all rules of early 20th century etiquette, while their alter egos, their primitive selves, hurl hilarious insults. Who will get what they came for?

Director Carl Russell, said: "We’re mixing things up this time with a new venue, new staging and even some new writing. But we believe the quality of entertainment will continue to be of the very highest order.”