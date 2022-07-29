Leighton Buzzard Elvis impersonator wins trip of a lifetime to Las Vegas

Danny Turney, 33, known as Danny Graceland, wowed crowds at Todd in the Hole music festival in Hertfordshire and beat five other Presley-esque popstars to the grand prize.

The soulful singer has only been impersonating Elvis for 10 months, but impressed the audience with his finest moves, spectacular outfit and wonderfully warbling vocals.

Danny said: "I’ve been doing my tribute act since September 2021, but have been around Elvis music for as long as I can remember, very much owing that to my late nan.

Danny Graceland. Image: Todd in the Hole

"Winning the 'Great British Elvis Off 2022' is such an amazing feeling, mainly because it was based on the cheers from the audience rather than the orthodox judging system.

"I think it's a really good concept and made it more enjoyable for the crowd, as well as us as performers. I had a great time and can't wait for next year!”

Danny started singing during lockdown after being secretly recorded crooning in his kitchen and having the video posted online.

People complimented his "Elvis tone", and he then planned a charity event in memory of his grandparents in December at which he impersonated the rock and roll legend.

Danny added: "I also did an earlier charity event at short notice in September. It's gone on from there really and hit heights I never imagined!"

Danny owes his love for Elvis to his nan, Val, who had a room that was a dedicated shrine to the American superstar.

Danny added: "I would stand in there and sing along to the songs, along with the shaky leg and swinging hips.

"I remember being scared of the 4ft canvas she had on the wall when I was really young, but got used to it and came to admire it."

Talking about his love for the music, he added: "It's the energy and emotion that you feel from Elvis when he sings. I'm fortunate enough to get to relive that."

During his Nevada visit, Danny would like to visit The Westgate (formerly known as The International) where Elvis performed his shows, and see the classic Las Vegas strip.