Sue & Joanna, mother and daughter team at Kings Road Fashions

A family business, which has served the ladies of Leighton Buzzard and surrounding villages for four decades is ready to celebrate in style.

Kings Road Fashions is hosting events and promotions to mark this achievement. They launched the celebrations with an exclusive event for their loyal customers at Toddington Park, with live music by local singer Natasha Seale, and are hosting in store events, daily promotions and running a special prize draw for a £250 shopping spree.

The boutique was founded in 1982, originally in Market Square, and latterly in Peacock Mews. Sue and Jo, two stylish sisters, have fronted the shop for many years, which was later expanded by Sue’s daughter Joanna with a second boutique in Woburn Sands.

During the pandemic the shop had to close and rely on business generated through Facebook and the website. However, with a loyal customer base willing to adapt to this new technology, the shop managed to continue trading.

"We were so lucky to have survived," says Joanna. "They were the most difficult times in the business that I've ever know. We are so grateful for our loyal customers who kept us going. They wanted us to stay in business for when restrictions eased and once we could reopen, I'm happy to say they flooded back.”

Joanna began to do 'live shopping' on Facebook and built an e-commerce website. "These were things we never thought we'd do, but now they are the cornerstone of our business," Joanna says. "We still do online shopping events and our website is going from strength to strength."

Joanna puts the secret of their success down to the very personal service they provide. "We love the interaction. It's what lights us up. We get to know our customers and what they like so then we can find just the right things to suit them. Going that extra mile makes all the difference."

A long standing customer sent the business a message, which sums up the views of many of the regular clientele. "In 1982 a new shop opened that caught my eye. Different than the chain store offerings and with two lovely girls running the boutique who put me straight at ease. Sue and the team have always found me something to feel good in over the years. Where else would I go for a great chat, with honest friendly advice and come out with a bagful of glorious clothes, shoes, bags and jewellery. I can’t believe that 40 years later you are still in tune with all my clothing whims and needs!"

Advertisement

At the start of 2021, the Kings Road team expanded to provide lifestyle and gift lines. Many of the brands are small UK based designers, or companies with strong sustainability or social enterprise elements.

"It's important for us to build a business that gives back to our local community and to support the wider community too. We like to work with brands that tell a story and are working to make a difference in their part of the world too, says Joanna.