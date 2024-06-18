Leighton Buzzard firefighter and councillor awarded prestigious medal and highest honour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton Buzzard firefighter was honoured to receive a prestigious award in recognition of his mission for "equality and inclusion".

Pat Carberry, who is stationed at Duncombe Drive, was presented with a Solidarity Medal from the Fire Brigades Union at the FBU Annual Conference.

The accolade was to celebrate his decades-long campaign for LGBTQ+ rights through the union.

Mr Carberry, who also serves on Leighton-Linslade Town Council, said: "This is recognition from my peers, the people I work with, the people who have been my second family. It means so much to me to have that recognition from those on the frontline."

L to R Ben Selby Assistant General Secretary Fire Brigades Union, Pat Carberry, Dave Smith an award winning investigative journalist and Ian Murray President of the Fire Brigades Union. Image: Pat Carberry.

The Fire Brigades Union has around 34,000 members and represents around 90 per cent of frontline fire and rescue staff in the UK.

In 2019 they introduced an award called the Solidarity Medal – the highest honour.

Mr Carberry, who has served as a firefighter for 38 years, said: "It is presented on behalf of the members of the fire service and is considered the ‘hero of heroes award’. It has only been granted to three people within the organisation since the award was established, with me being the third.

"Also included was a very fine whiskey decanter to recognise that I’m about to retire and that this would be my last conference."

The whisky decanter and Solidarity Medal. Image: Pat Carberry.

The award recognises the "exceptional contribution" of those who fight for justice and workers rights, and was presented to Councillor Carberry for his "consistent, dedicated work on promoting equality and inclusion", and for "maintaining integrity and respect" in what he promotes.

Alongside Councillor Carberry, journalist Dave Smith also received the accolade for exposing undercover police surveillance of public figures.

The Solidarity Medal was presented in May by Ian Murray, president of the FBU, and Matt Wrack, general secretary.

The FBU posted to social media: "Highlights from day three of FBU Annual Conference. We've had debates on equalities, sexual harassment, health and safety, and much more.

"And we've had the presentation of this year's Solidarity Medals: to Pat Carberry, who has fought for LGBT+ rights through the FBU for decades; and Dave Smith, a tireless campaigner on blacklisting and undercover policing."