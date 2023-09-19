Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who dumped windows at a Leighton Buzzard industrial park has been found guilty of fly-tipping.

Chris Morgan was the driver of a van recorded on CCTV on September 19, 2022, depositing waste UPVC window frames at an industrial estate at Commerce Way, Leighton Buzzard.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s neighbourhood enforcement team pursued the case and identified Morgan, also known as Chris Mongan, 35, of Greenacres, Slapton Road, near Leighton Buzzard, as the registered keeper of the van.

A man was fined for dumping rubbish in a Leighton Buzzard industrial park

On September 1, 2023 Morgan was prosecuted in his absence for section 110 Environmental Act 1995 whereby he failed to reply to a demand to produce a copy of the insurance certificate of the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the offence. He was fined £1,000, ordered to pays costs of £683 and a victim surcharge of £400 (£2,083 total).

On the same day a Houghton Regis Council tenant Ms Suzanne Juby, formerly of Enfield Close, pleaded guilty via a video link to depositing waste. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £1,095 and a victim surcharge £34, in total £1,249.

If you see someone fly-tipping or wish to report fly-tipped waste on Council land, please contact the Council’s Environmental Protection team by calling 0300 300 8302 or emailing [email protected], giving as much detail as possible. All reports of fly-tipping on private land should be reported to the landowner.