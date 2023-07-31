Leighton Buzzard fly tipper pleads guilty to dumping rubbish at two sites

A Leighton Buzzard man who dumped a van sized amount of rubbish in a nature spot has been sentenced to a 12-month community order.

Denny Joe Bowers was tracked down after council officers found evidence linking him to the two dumpings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first offence took place at Gaddesden Turn, Billington on November 10, 2021. A Central Bedfordshire Council environmental protection officer searched the van-sized fly-tip and found evidence of its potential origin.

Denny Joe Bowers pleaded guilty to two counts of fly tipping

On November 24, 2021 the same officer attended the scene of other fly-tips on Stanbridge Road in Leighton Buzzard and, after evidence was found, connected both fly-tips to the same person.

On Wednesday, July 26, Denny Joe Bowers pleaded guilty to two offences of fly-tipping contrary to Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Luton Magistrates Court. He was sentenced to 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, costs of £700 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Cllr Simon Ford, Executive Member for Highways and Waste, said: “This prosecution is great result for our neighbourhood enforcement team. It sends out a strong message to other would-be fly-tippers that we will pursue you and we will not tolerate this behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Dumping waste illegally puts local people, wildlife and the environment at risk and costs a great deal to clear up. Failure to properly dispose of any type of waste is simply not acceptable and we will take action against anyone caught. There is no excuse for fly-tipping."