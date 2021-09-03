Leighton Buzzard football club arranges Elvis tribute night to raise much-needed funds

Southcott Football Club is hosting an Elvis tribute night on Saturday, September 11 to raise much-needed funds.

It's been a challenging period for many community groups due to the pandemic and Southcott FC is no different - it hopes the evening will boost its coffers while bringing the community together as well.

Southcott Football Club was established in 1992 and is a grassroots and youth team football club based in Leighton Buzzard. The club is affiliated to the Bedfordshire FA and currently has 10 teams ranging from U5s through to U14s.

Elvis tribute night

They are a family orientated club that looks to bring the community together through football. Their main aim is to provide a safe enjoyable environment in which the children at the club cannot only improve their technical football skills, but also their social skills within a group setting.

A spokesman said: "It’s been an incredibly difficult 18 months for many grassroot clubs up and down the country, not least with trying to bring in vital funds with all the restrictions that have been in place.

"Funds are essential for enhancing the footballing experience for all the children at the club by bringing in much needed kit and equipment to support the children’s learning. Any fundraising at this time is incredibly important, and events like the Elvis tribute night are what the club needs to raise funds, but also to bring the community together on a social scale that people have gone without for so long."