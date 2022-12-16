Leighton Buzzard football club proud to champion women in sport as two new teams founded

Leighton Woodside FC (LWFC) has started an U14s girls side as well as an adult ladies group, with "an incredible amount of interest" and appetite in the community. The club hopes to inspire positive change, and has pledged to create a sustainable future for women’s and girls’ football in the town.

Jamie Thorpe, vice chairman at LWFC, said: “We are thrilled with the interest and progression of our ladies football. The infrastructure in place and the commitment of the volunteers to running this community club is phenomenal. Females remain under-represented in sport – both on and off the field. Raising awareness of the important roles females play in sport will help to change attitudes and beliefs across communities. Leighton Woodside is seeking to increase positive attitudes towards gender equality in our game, increase participation levels of women and girls, and communicate the benefits of gender equality for all.”

Leighton Woodside FC is a "well-respected and well-established grassroots football club", founded in 1975, and has grown significantly in recent years with 18 teams now in place. The Leighton Woodside Ladies train on a Thursday evening from 9pm to 10pm on the 3G pitch at Cedars school.

An open session for LWFC Ladies (some of the women also play for other football sides). Image: Leighton Woodside Football Club.

Jamie added: "We have seen huge success recently in our ladies football ranging from a new grassroots team to some of our young girls being called up by the County, and the formation of a ladies team. We have even had messages from members of the England Euro winning Lionesses!

"We are also working in partnership with Leighton Town Football Club who are supportive of our initiative. It's important as we are driving quite a unique community focus to football breaking down club barriers. This helps the ladies but also all the younger age groups."

