A sunny Sunday helped set the tone for Leighton Buzzard’s annual 10k fun run on Sunday, with 330 people donning running shoes for the event.

Organised by Leighton Fun Runners, Stephen Buckle took the top prize in a time of 34.15 as first male and Monica Petrosino was first female in a time of 40.39.

Race director Dan Green said: “We sold 375 places and 330 started the race. It was an amazing atmosphere and all feedback was positive on our new route back in Leighton Buzzard. We would like to thank all locals for their support and motorists for being patient with us on the day.

Ready for the off

“We'd like to thanks our sponsors, The Wood Veneer Hub, Austin & Carney, Seventy Seven studio and M&M properties and all the Leighton Fun Runner members who volunteered to make the event the awesome success it was where we raised in excess of £3k, and are still counting, for our charity 4Louis.”

It’s the first time the run has been back in the town centre after a few years at Long Marston after building work at Clipstone meant the club had to move its venue.

All runners were awarded a commemorative medal.

Leighton Fun Runners has grown from a small group of friends to now having over 300 members. LFR is affiliated with England Athletics and in 2021 was awarded Eastern Area Club Of the Year. To find out more visit the website.