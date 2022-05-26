Geoff and Pam Dimmock received the Garden Party invite almost a year after Geoff was presented with the BEM by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis at a special ceremony at Luton Hoo.

The award was made by the Queen in the 2021 New Year honours for Geoff's service to the Leighton and Linslade communities, raising over £75,000 for local and national charities helping the young, the elderly, the sick and the needy.

The Garden Party invite was delayed by Covid restrictions, but says Geoff: "It was well worth waiting for."

Geoff and Pam Dimmock at Buckingham Palace

Geoff and Pam, both aged 80, and who live in Stoke Road, Linslade were "apprehensive" about attending the Garden Party - but say they "enjoyed every minute of it".

Geoff said: "Having left schooI at the age of 15, changing jobs for some years before becoming a Unigate milkman and for 30 years managing my own business as a local turf accountant, mixing with royalty was never on my radar screen.

But Pam and I very much enjoyed the experience and was made very welcome by everyone we met."

With around 8,000 guests at the event, Geoff and Pam only caught glimpses of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Sophie, Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Prince William's wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Alexandra, but very much enjoyed the occasion -.and the crust-trimmed salmon sandwiches, scones and cakes, all "home made" by the Palace catering team.

Added Geoff: "I was particularly proud to be at the Palace representing my friends and colleagues from Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas. But I don't think Pam will be cutting the crusts off my sandwiches in the future."