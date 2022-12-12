Ladies captain Oonagh Russell with Town Mayor Farzana Kharawala.

Just days after being installed as captain of the 100-strong ladies section at the Plantation Road club, Oonagh Russell (left) is pictured with Town Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala at the annual event, which was supported by more than 150 members and guests who bought items ranging from hand-made crafts, flowers and sauces to bags and clothing.

While the Mayor has raised thousands of pounds for her chosen charities, which include Macmillan Cancer support, CHUMS charity, Freddie and Friends and Home Start Central Bedfordshire, the money raised by ladies captain Oonagh, and club colleague Tim Mitchell when he succeeds current club captain Graham Freer in January, will be donated to support children receiving care at Keech Cottage hospice.

