Organisations are aiming to help those in need

As the cold weather hits and with the continuing cost of living crisis, organisations in Leighton Buzzard have been working to offer warm spaces for those in need.

Groups such as the Check In & Chat cafe and the Freddie and Friends community cafe offer places to meet up with others, have a hot drink and be comfortable in warm spaces.

The list includes:

A person adjusts the temperature of a radiator. Picture: Adobe Stock

Monday: Check in & Chat Cafe at Meadow Way Community Centre 12 – 4pm, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre 6am-10pm.

Tuesday: Chatty Cafe at the TACTIC Centre, Hockliffe Street 10am – 1pm, Freddie & Friends Community Cafe at Pages Park Pavilion 10am – 1.30pm, Warm Space at Friends Meeting House, North Street 1pm – 3pm, Leighton Buzzard Library 9am – 6pm, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre 6am – 10pm.

Wednesday: Church of the Good Shepherd Warm Welcome at Astral Park Pavilion 10am – 12pm, Freddie & Friends Community Cafe at Pages Park Pavilion 10am – 1.30pm, Hockliffe Street Baptist Church 10.30am – 12pm fortnightly, Check in & Chat Cafe at Meadow Way Community Centre 12pm – 4pm, Leighton Buzzard Library 9am – 6pm, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre 6am – 10pm.

Thursday: Freddie & Friends Community Cafe at Pages Park Pavilion 10am – 1.30pm, Leighton Buzzard Library 9am – 6pm, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre 6am – 10pm.

Friday: Check in & Chat Cafe at Meadow Way Community Centre 12pm – 4pm, Sacred Heart Church Hall, Beaudesert 12pm – 1.30pm, Leighton Buzzard Library 9am – 6pm, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre 6am – 10pm.

Weekends: Leighton Buzzard Library Saturday 9am – 4pm, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre Saturday 7am – 7pm and Sunday 7.30am – 9pm.

Central Bedfordshire Council has created a keeping warm page with advice on how to keep your house warm this winter and grants that you might be entitled to along with a dedicated cost of living webpage with lots of advice and help available with things like paying your bills, support with your income, benefits, employment, housing support. risk of becoming homeless, Foodbanks, Universal credits and childcare costs.

Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade offers support and guidance for anyone who is struggling to pay bills or looking for confirmation they are receiving all the benefits they are entitled to.

Leighton Linslade Helpers run a food bank, the local community fridge and offer lots of support to those in need, for example, supermarket or fuel vouchers. Visit their website to find out more and self-refer for help.