A Leighton Buzzard housebuilder has hit the right note with a donation of £800 to support a carers charity and its musical choir.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building new homes at Leestone Park, on Heath Road, has donated the cash to Carers in Bedfordshire as part of its community fund initiative.

The funds will be used to support the charity’s choir initiative, where carers across Bedfordshire meet weekly for music therapy sessions. The choir, which forms parts of the sessions, was created for carers to unwind and take a break from their caring roles, and offers an opportunity for them to meet new friends and pursue new hobbies.

Chris Stelling from Carers in Bedfordshire picks up the donation

Carers in Bedfordshire was founded in 2004 and supports the needs of all types and ages of carers across Bedfordshire. Carers often face loneliness, physical and mental health problems or financial difficulties, and Carers in Bedfordshire aims to help relieve this burden and provide a community hub for family carers.

Chris Stelling, Chief Executive Officer at Carers in Bedfordshire, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow South Midlands for this donation. Our Carers Choir means that unpaid carers can take a break from their caring role and spend an hour a week doing something for themselves. Thank you to Redrow South Midlands for funding the choir and helping to support carers to take the respite they need.”

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be supporting carers in our region with our community fund initiative.

“The work that Carers in Bedfordshire does to ensure local people are able to benefit from excellent support services is wonderful and we hope our contribution helps to make a real difference.

“The Carers Choir is well loved by all the Bedfordshire carers as a tranquil musical session and a space to unwind and relax. Musical activities and interacting with others offer the perfect opportunity to improve carers’ mental and physical wellbeing and we are delighted to support a cause that keeps the Bedfordshire community thriving all year round.