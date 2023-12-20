He was crowned third in the Mobiler of the Year award in 2022

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leighton Buzzard ice cream man has been named among three finalists in a prestigious competition for the second year running.

Paolo Loraso hopes to scoop first place this year, after coming third in the Mobiler of the Year award at the Ice Cream Awards 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event is held by membership association The Ice Cream Alliance and celebrates ice cream businesses across the nation.

Paolo joined the family business some 15 years ago. Image: Loraso Ice Cream

Paolo’s career began age five when he helped his dad, and now fellow ice cream man, Franco sell sweet treats. Now the father-son duo run Loraso Ice Cream, founded by Franco in 1981, jointly.

In February, Paolo will attend an interview at The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Yorkshire, after which award winners will be announced at a glitzy awards ceremony.

Paolo said: “It’s a prestigious award that many ice cream mobilers enter each year and it’s quite difficult to get to the final! Hopefully this year I can go all the way and win it!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sweet-toothed businessman revealed this year they gave out over 700 ice creams at local schools, raising nearly £1,000 for Children in Need.

The duo also hold events at English Heritage venues around the country and works with charities including Hearing Dogs for Deaf People where a percentage of sales is donated to the charity at its summer show.