Leighton Buzzard ice cream man hopes to scoop first place after being named finalist in a prestigious competition a second time
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Leighton Buzzard ice cream man has been named among three finalists in a prestigious competition for the second year running.
Paolo Loraso hopes to scoop first place this year, after coming third in the Mobiler of the Year award at the Ice Cream Awards 2022.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event is held by membership association The Ice Cream Alliance and celebrates ice cream businesses across the nation.
Paolo’s career began age five when he helped his dad, and now fellow ice cream man, Franco sell sweet treats. Now the father-son duo run Loraso Ice Cream, founded by Franco in 1981, jointly.
In February, Paolo will attend an interview at The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Yorkshire, after which award winners will be announced at a glitzy awards ceremony.
Paolo said: “It’s a prestigious award that many ice cream mobilers enter each year and it’s quite difficult to get to the final! Hopefully this year I can go all the way and win it!”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The sweet-toothed businessman revealed this year they gave out over 700 ice creams at local schools, raising nearly £1,000 for Children in Need.
The duo also hold events at English Heritage venues around the country and works with charities including Hearing Dogs for Deaf People where a percentage of sales is donated to the charity at its summer show.
He added: “This award means so much as I’m such a hardworking individual and winning it would mean all my hard work has finally paid off! I’d be really proud of myself and I know my family would be too!”