Leighton Buzzard 'inspiration' Wally Randall recognised in the Parliamentary Garden of Remembrance.

A remembrance cross in honour of Leighton Buzzard 'inspiration' Wally Randall and all those who died fighting for our country from South West Bedfordshire has been added to the Parliamentary Garden of Remembrance.

Andrew Selous MP planted the cross on the recommendation of the Royal British Legion branch in the Leighton Buzzard.

World War Two veteran Wally rose to national fame in November 2016 when it emerged that he was the oldest poppy seller in Britain, and many residents have fond memories of Wally with his friendly smile and stall in Wilko.

Wally Randall

Wally served as a motor mechanic and he later went on to play a big part in Leighton Buzzard's Royal British Legion. He died in March 2020 aged 104.

The Parliamentary Garden of Remembrance is a new initiative by the Speaker of the House of Commons, The Rt Hon Sir Lindsey Hoyle, and is in the middle of New Palace Yard in front of Big Ben. Every constituency in the country is commemorated in it.

Mr Selous said “Wally was not killed in action but he was a living inspiration to so many people in memory of those who were. He always reminded of us of our duty to look after those who were injured or had suffered in war and their families.

"Earlier this week I also joined with other MPs and members of the House of Lords who have served in the armed forces for a service of remembrance in the chapel at Wellington Barracks.”