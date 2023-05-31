Leighton Buzzard is taking part in Great Big Green Week with events including herbal first aid and orchid ramble

For the first time ever Leighton Buzzard will be joining the Big Green Week – a nationwide series of events to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature.

According to research published in UnHerd Britain and conducted by FocalData of all 632 parliamentary constituencies, the South West Bedfordshire constituency ranks at the 305th most pro-green constituency in the country. When local people were asked if "The Government spends too much time on green issues" - 42% of respondents disagreed and 29% agreed.

Totally Leighton Buzzard is organising events in Leighton Buzzard to coincide with the Big Green Week, including a litter pick organised by Friends of the Earth on Saturday (June 3), nature art exhibition at Rushmere Country Park organised by Leighton Buzzard Art Society and shrub planting organised by Friends of the Earth on Sunday (June 4).

Great Big Green Week - Taking Part

Then on Saturday, June 10 there will be a half day foraging course to make wild Kimchi with Hedgwitch Adventures and a summer orchid ramble at Totternhoe Knolls with the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

On Tuesday, June 13 there is a guided walk with the Friends of Knolls Wood plus the first session of Something Less Boring's 'Black Lion Art Club' events.

Then on Saturday, June 24 there will be a Herbal First Aid Course with Hedgewitch Adventures.

On Saturday 24 June, everyone is also invited to bring their broken items for repair at the monthly Repair Cafe LB taking place at The Conservative Club from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Other events planned are a 'letters to tomorrow' event and an online photography competition. Local eco shops, Mimic Gifts and the Good Life Refill are also involved in the Great Big Week.

A full list of events is published on the Great Big Green Week website.

Edwina Osborne of Totally Leighton Buzzard said: "Great Big Green Week is an opportunity to join together collectively and raise awareness of climate change, share ideas and celebrate nature and the environment".

