Leighton Buzzard IT company celebrates four wins at SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards

A Leighton Buzzard based IT company is celebrating four fantastic wins at the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards 2020/21.

IT support service JamCrackers brought home a phenomenal four trophies to add to their growing collection of awards won in previous years.

The awards were held at Bedford Corn Exchange on June 29, with JamCrackers winning the following accolades: Best Customer Service (Gold Winner); Business of the Year (Silver Winner); Service Excellence (Gold Winner); and "the icing on the cake" Overall Gold Winner.

Richard Latimer. Photo: JamCrackers/SME Business Awards.

Jubilant JamCracker’s managing director, Richard Latimer, said: "It was a great result, but we couldn’t have done it without our team of skilled IT engineers, the support

from the local business community, and our amazing customers."

JamCrackers is now in the SME national finals that will be held at Wembley Arena on July 28.

The IT team has been following the Euros, and on June 29, England's 2-0 victory against Germany "was just the beginning of the day's celebrations", with the business "exceeding a hat-trick" at the SMEs.

The win comes in the same year that JamCrackers celebrated its 10 year anniversary and set out plans to move into a bigger, better equipped premises to help deal with their rising

number of business clients requiring a "modern state-of-the-art IT facility".