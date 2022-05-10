Stephen Alan’s Jewellers, High Street, is running a competition that offers people the chance to own rings worth £2,750, as the town prepares to mark Elizabeth II's special milestone.

However, the gesture is also a special thank you to the Leighton-Linslade community, whom have supported the business through a "tough couple of years".

Goldsmith and designer, Dean Quy, told the LBO: "We were started back in 1984 by my parents Stephen and Shirley. Stephen Alan’s Jewellers is Leighton Buzzard's longest run, family-owned retail jewellers.

Dean would like to give back to the Leighton Buzzard community.

"My parents retired in February 2020, then Covid happened not one month after I took over the company. Owning a business at any point is challenging and Covid didn’t help.

"Local people supported shops that were doing online and click and collect throughout, and when the shops opened the support was fantastic.

"Now weddings are back on again and the country is getting back to some form of normal.

"As the queen is reaching her Platinum Jubilee, and with her having such a long and happy marriage, we thought we could give a little bit back and help one couple buy providing their wedding bands."

Stephen Alan's Jewellers

Each band will be crafted by Dean, struck with the Official Platinum Jubilee Hallmark, and include a bespoke option (see terms and conditions).

To enter the competition, all you have to do is visit the Stephen Alan’s Jewellers website and enter your details.