Leighton Buzzard location signs up to Quiet Garden Movement

Leighton Buzzard Friends have joined the worldwide Quiet Garden Movement.

It's a global network of over 300 gardens in homes, churches, hospitals and schools where 'Quiet Gardens' are made available by local hosts for people of all ages to experience silence, and spend time in prayer and contemplation.

Founder Reverend Philip Roderick. “We are delighted to be joining the worldwide Quiet Garden Movement. In joining we mark the importance of silence together in natural surroundings and will be exploring the health and spiritual benefits of taking regular times of quiet in nature."

The Quaker garden is behind the Meeting House in North Street, Leighton Buzzard. It is both a burial ground and a large grassed open space surrounded by borders and mature trees. At the moment there is a spiral walk laid in the centre for a simple meditation exercise.

The garden is open all year round and there will be special occasions from time to time. Anyone interested in learning more should contact the clerk at [email protected].

Reverend Roderick added: “The Quiet Garden Movement is about giving people permission to step back and experience a sense of stillness and wonderment. We live in a world where we are swamped by methods of communication and yet we find ourselves unable to communicate.

"Silence is the missing and vital ingredient. Even as little as five minutes can be restorative and healing.”