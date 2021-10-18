Leighton Buzzard man jumps over 13,000ft for Keech Hospice Care

Matt takes to the skies for Keech Hospice Care!

A daring Leighton Buzzard man fell through the clouds and raised £1,705 for Keech Hospice Care.

Father-of-two, Matt Wood, leapt out of an aeroplane on October 5 and dropped 13,500 ft for the Bedfordshire hospice.

Matt was inspired to help the charity because his chum, Helen Spence, is an end of life nurse there, and his friend Scarlet James used their services after her son was diagnosed with Niemann-Pick Disease.

Remembering his skydive, Matt, 40, said: "It was madness. Absolutely insane.

"This little plane arrived - like a shoe box on wings - and everyone piled in. The little shack where we'd been waiting became a spec in the distance, and I asked where are we - six/seven thousand feet?

"'No, three thousand!'

"When we got through the clouds the sky was blue. There were white cotton wool clouds, and before I had the chance to think what I was doing, the instructor just threw me out!"

The ground at last!

Matt had to lose over one stone in order to be within the weight limits for the jump, and went down from 15 stone 4 lbs to 14 stone.

Transforming in a matter of weeks, determined Matt ditched unhealthy snacks and started running three times a week, and is currently at 13 stone 12 lbs.

However, he doesn't plan to lose any more weight and although he will keep his new lifestyle, he is looking forward to some naughty treats, especially being able to enjoy a beer or gin again.

Matt laughed: "After the skydive I had a steak burger and chips at the Beefeater in Buckingham, all washed down with a nice cold pint!"

Matt with his instructor, Chris.

Matt would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated to his JustGiving page, which reached a total of £1,205, and to his work colleagues at Alexander & Co estate agents, Aylesbury.

The company donated £500 of sponsorship money, as Keech Hospice Care is a charity it supports.

Matt would also like to thank Hinton Airfield for the skydiving experience.

He added: "Helen and Scarlet are chuffed to bits and and Alexander & Co are very impressed and proud."

Matt had been given the skydive as a birthday present and is thrilled that he was able to use it raise money for an importance cause - "you never know when you might need Keech".

Although the jump height was reduced due to whether conditions, Matt had the time of his life falling at over 100mph, and he is now wondering what his next charity challenge will be!