Leighton Buzzard man who lost seven stone during lockdown takes on virtual challenge for children's air ambulance

A Leighton Buzzard man who lost seven stone during lockdown is taking on a virtual charity challenge from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Andrew Robinson dropped from 21 stone to 14st 7lbs thanks to his newfound love of walking, and now wants to go one step further and help a special cause.

The Lucy Air Ambulance for Children flies youngsters to hospital by aeroplane, and Andrew is on a mission to raise £1000 for the charity.

Andrew before and after the weight loss.

He told the LBO: "I have been obese all my life and at the start of last year I was just over 21 stone. Bearing in mind I'm 5ft 6ins and in my early 50s, that's not a good place to be.

"I decided I needed to do something about it; lockdown is what helped me lose my weight. I was walking during this time and doing it in secret.

"In late May I'd lost about five or six stone and I just dropped round one day to my Mum's house and she was shocked!

"Last year was all about losing weight, and this year is about keeping it off."

Andrew came up with the idea of completing a virtual challenge from Land's End to John O'Groats - which is a whopping 875 miles.

However he thought, 'why not do it for charity?', and a club close to his heart gave him the answer.

Andrew said: "I'm a member of the Sporting Bears Motor Club and what we do as members is raise money for children's charities - so far we have raised over two and a half million in charity funds.

"I decided that I wanted to do this for a children's charity, so I spoke to our charity committee, and they suggested the The Lucy Air Ambulance for Children; the club hadn't been able to help them yet because of Covid."

The dedicated group of classic car and sports car enthusiasts, organise "dream rides and touring events" whilst they also "support other charitable events" and are looking forward to revving into action once again this year.

Meanwhile, Andrew is looking to support The Lucy Air Ambulance for Children, which organises life-saving trips across the country.

He explained: "Essentially, they help when a young person needs to be moved from one place to another and it's just not feasible by road.

"For example, a newborn child in Truro, Cornwall, may need specialist care at Great Ormond Street Hospital, but it's not safe to travel by car or ambulance.

"What the charity does is charter a small, private plane to fly them there.

"But a typical transport cost for one journey is £8,000."

John started his virtual challenge on January 17 and aims to complete it by June by walking between five and six miles per day around the local area.

He will then start the leg back from Land's End to John O'Groats for the second part of the year, and has completed over 200 miles so far.

Not only that, but Andrew has more challenges planned to help generate funds, including abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, completing a parachute jump, playing ticket roulette at an airport, and riding a zip wire in Wales.

Andrew said: "Thank you to my friends and family, who have been really good helping to support me - my mum and sister and lots of my friends and relatives.

"I'm 54 now, but I feel much fitter and more flexible. I've got a new lease of life!"