Leighton Buzzard man who survived serious brain injury proud to finish London Marathon with his brother
David was left in intensive care after being attacked on a birthday night out
A brave Leighton Buzzard man who survived a serious brain injury is proud to have completed the London Marathon alongside his brother.
David Maloney, 35, was attacked in Watford High Street whilst on a night out for his birthday in 2010, which left him in intensive care and on a slow road to recovery.
However, fast forward 12 years, and David, along with brother Lee, both finished the 26.2mile run in impressive times: David in four hours, 42 minutes, and Lee in four hours, 46 minutes.
David said: “It was a truly unbelievable day, and it was an honour to share the experience with my younger brother and raise a phenomenal amount of money for The National Brain Appeal.
"The spirit of the runners and the crowds on the day, along with all our supporters while fundraising will live long in my memory."
Lee, 33, said: "It was an incredibly amazing and equally tough experience and one that I’m extremely proud to have been able to share with David.”
The brothers took to the streets of London yesterday (October 2) and were raising money for The National Brain Appeal.
The charity is dedicated to supporting the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, which David credits as saving his life.
David described the marathon as a "wonderful way" to show his gratitude.
The brothers have so far raised a fantastic £6,452 for the charity, and were cheered on by parents Billy and Ann, David's partner Jade, daughter Matilda, and Lee’s partner, Maddie.
Posting on the brothers' JustGiving page, Billy and Ann said: "We are proud beyond belief of you both, brilliant achievement."