Leighton Buzzard man's 24-hour gaming livestream raises over £700 for Student Minds

A kindhearted Leighton Buzzard man has raised over £750 for Student Minds after a mega 24-hour gaming marathon.

Adam Gorry, 19, held the Gozza Games 2021 from 10am on July 3 to 10am on July 4, with friends and members of the public joining in to raise money for a good cause.

The determined gamer had seen how the pandemic had affected people's mental health at university, so set a goal of £1,000 to help the charity.

Adam and the Gozza Games poster. Photos: Adam Gorry.

Adam, who is a student at the University of Surrey, told the LBO: "We've now raised over £750!

"I most enjoyed the creative multiplayer games; around 20 family and friends joined in at the same time, so it was consistently entertaining to be involved in and to watch.

"The most daunting and challenging section was the midnight to early morning Horror Hours. I was scraping reluctantly through a Resident Evil game; as I told the audience to donate to see me keep screaming, donations went up and up. Based on that it was definitely worth it, even at the cost of a few nightmares."

Last year, Adam donated £1,500 to CHUMS, who helped him when he was younger, and this year, he would love to raise even more for Student Minds.

The charity helps students to "develop the knowledge, confidence and skills to look after their own mental health, support their peers and create change". It also works collaboratively with institutions, students’ unions and other organisations involved in higher education, supporting them to take a whole-university approach to mental health.