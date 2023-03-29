Leighton Buzzard market trader to retire after 12 years with Isla Jane Bakery

A popular Leighton Buzzard market trader is retiring after 12 years of selling baked goodies to the community.

Mick Taylor, 68, is well known for playing toe-tapping tunes from the 60s and 70s as people queue for a tasty treat at Isla Jane Bakery. He will spend his last day in the High Street this Saturday (April 1), saying a fond farewell to customers before his successor, Sandro, takes over the stall on Tuesday.

Mick told the LBO: "You need a lot of discipline to set up early in all weathers – that's part of my military background. I've enjoyed the interaction with customers, and I always give the dogs a little bit of a treat – they like the cheddar cheese sticks, and sausage rolls!

Mick, of Isla Jane Bakery, will be retiring this Saturday. He runs the stall for Nash's Bakery, Bicester.

"You [Leighton Buzzard] have got a council who actually take an interest in the market, and I don't find that with any others I go to. The market manager is there during set up to answer questions, and it always looks tidy."

Mick has had three careers during his life, first spending 22 years with the army – from Germany and Bosnia to Central America and Hong Kong. He was also part of Operation Desert Storm.

After leaving the forces, he took a job as a programme manager in northwest Florida, negotiating million-dollar contracts for an aerospace company, before returning to the UK due to family matters.

Explaining why he joined the bakery, Mick said: "I was no spring chicken when I came back from the states and couldn't find anything comparable to what I used to do. Being a market stall manager has been relatively stress free; I can be my own boss, and pick up the van fully loaded each morning.

"When you see charity stalls, it makes you realise how generous Brits are. It makes me feel warm again to human beings, whereas I might have been a bit cynical."

During retirement, Mick is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and hopes to travel to Scotland and North Wales (where he's never been) and back to Bavaria.

