Leighton Buzzard Mayor presents Community Volunteer Awards at annual Civic Service

Two long serving volunteers were recognised at Leighton Buzzard’s Civic Service held at All Saints Church yesterday.

Town Mayor, Councillor Farzana Kharawala, presented the 2023 Community Volunteer Awards to Ian Summerfield and Anne Guess, who were both

Advertisement

Advertisement

nominated for having undertaken more than five years’ voluntary service to the benefit of the town.

Town Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala presented a 2023 Community Volunteer Awards to Anne Guess

Anne has been treasurer and a committee member for Leighton-Linslade Carnival for a number of years, as well as serving as treasurer and committee member for a number of other groups including the Scouts, Friends of Tiddenfoot Waterside Park and the Leighton Linslade Music Centre.

Anne has also been a town and district councillor, a school governor, a leading member of the Town Twinning Forum and has been involved in the Walking for Health initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ian has a long history of volunteering with roles in Scouting, the Leighton Buzzard Rugby Football Club, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and as a governor at Oak Bank Academy. He also spent time as a trustee of the Chiltern MS Centre in Wendover, which serves the Leighton-Linslade community and which has developed into a cutting edge facility.

The service provided the perfect backdrop for the awards, as well as celebrating all aspects of the Leighton-Linslade community. Readings were given by Air Commodore Gordon Moulds and the High Sheriff, Lady Jane Clifford, along with an anthem performed by the All Saints Church Choir, and two songs performed by Voices with Soul.

Ian Summerfield was also presented with a 2023 Community Volunteer Award

The service also included the laying up of the old Royal British Legion standard and dedication of the new standard. The event was well attended by dignitaries from surrounding towns and parishes, representatives of the council and other community and voluntary organisations, friends and family uniformed groups, cadets and residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mayor extended thanks all those who attended the service, everyone at All Saints Church and Lt Giles Haley for leading a guard of honour.

If you are interested in volunteering visit the town Council, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity or Community Voluntary Service Bedfordshire websites for details