Leighton Buzzard mayor's annual ceilidh will raise funds for Spectrum Community Arts
People are invited to Astral Park Sports and Community Centre on March 7 for "an unforgettable evening" to raise money for Spectrum Community Arts.
There will be live music from the Ouzel Valley Ranters with an expert caller to guide you through the routines.
A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "Join the mayor for an unforgettable evening of music, dancing and community spirit.
"Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, a ceilidh is the perfect way to have fun, meet new people and enjoy traditional folk music."
Doors open at 7pm and refreshments will be available at the bar.
No previous experience is needed – "just enthusiasm and comfortable shoes".
Tickets are £10 per person. Call 01525 631921 or email [email protected].
Click here to find out about Spectrum Community Arts, which provides dance and drama classes for people with additional needs.