Leighton Buzzard Mencap needs volunteers for its High 5s club - could you help?
The group is for youngsters aged eight to 18 with additional needs, and runs on Thursdays during term term from 6.15pm to 7.30pm in the Scout Hut on Grovebury Road.
Volunteers help to run the session, while it is an opportunity for parents to relax and have free tea, coffee and biscuits.
Lisa Jacobs, a helper at High 5s, said: "During play time, there's go karts, football, and crafts and activities, such as beads and braids, and messy play. It's a space where children can run round and have fun.
"Our volunteers are amazing, but some are now travelling back to university, or busy with jobs. We're hoping for more people to join.
"I think volunteers need to have a sense of humour and fun, and be hands on; sometimes you might be sitting listening to a child talking about their day at school, or sometimes they may just want you to chase them
"There's no requirement to come each week - even if it's just once a month that would be amazing!"
Lisa and her whole family volunteer at High 5s, and love the "real team effort" from everyone at the group.
Meanwhile, the club will also be welcoming support dog, labrador Derek, to join them.
Describing the benefits of volunteering, Lisa added: "We're a close knit team, and you will see life through a different lense, and notice the special moments - a child smiling and laughing. It's about having fun, relationship building.
"You can make a huge difference to someone's life.
"For the parents, High 5s is a safe environment where they can relax, and chat to each other. It's not easy having a child with additional needs; at High 5s they have a space to support one another."
Meanwhile, if you have a talent you could share - if you're a musician, magician, or have another fun skill - then High 5s would love to be your audience.
To volunteer, which could be a great opportunity for Duke of Edinburgh or work experience students, please contact: [email protected] or [email protected].
Leighton Buzzard Mencap also runs: Opportunity Group (babies to five-year-olds), Holiday Club (ages eight to 18), and Friends Within (18+).
