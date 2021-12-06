Leighton Buzzard Music proud to welcome back internationally renowned pianist Florian Mitrea
Florian Mitrea is coming to the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre
Leighton Buzzard Music is proud to welcome back superb pianist, Florian Mitrea, to perform at its first concert in 2022.
Florian is a British-Romanian pianist with an international career, having performed many of the most famous concert venues, including Carnegie Hall, New York.
His programme will be:
Beethoven - Sonata in C No. 3
Chopin - Scherzo No. 1 in B minor
Beethoven - Sonata in E flat Op. 7
Liszt - “Dante” (after a reading from Dante’s Inferno)
The concert will be held on Saturday, January 8, in the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre at 7.30pm.
Tickets: adults - £16; Friends of LB Music - £14.50; students - £5.
Accompanied children aged 16 and under are free. (All plus £1 booking fee)
Tickets are available from the theatre booking office in person, or online from [email protected]