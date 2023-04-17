Music fan and quiz supremo Colin Pike is officially a pop master – after appearing on Ken Bruce's new show on Greatest Hits Radio last week.

Veteran presenter Ken Bruce launched his much anticipated new show on Greatest Hits Radio following his departure from Radio 2 after 31 years.

Colin, who last appeared on the PopMaster Champions League Final in 2020 was a contestant during the first week of the show and once again scored a maximum 39 points, a feat only achieved by a handful of people each year.

Colin with his trophy as runner-up in Radio 2’s famous PopMaster challenge in 2021 and right: Colin, 11, won a music quiz at a Radio 1 Roadshow, 1976

Colin, 58, from Leighton Buzzard, said: "It was great to catch up again with the new boy!

"PopMaster remains the same but the period covered is now narrowed down to between 1970-1999 to reflect the station's music policy."

Ken, 71, announced in January that he was leaving Radio 2 to join Greatest Hits Radio (GHR) launching his new show at the start of April.

The news was initially a huge disappointment to his legions of fans but Ken, who co-owns the rights to PopMaster took the popular music quiz away from BBC Radio 2 to Greatest Hits Radio.

Colin Pike earned 39 points when taking part in Ken Bruce's new PostMaster quiz on Greatest Hits Radio

His shock move to commercial radio sparked controversy about his motives for leaving and criticism of the broadcaster which brought Ken’s planned leaving date forward earlier than scheduled.

But the hugely popular quiz PopMaster lives on - now in its 25th year and going from strength to strength with Channel 4 signing up to air a TV version later this year.

Colin, who is is also a big Beatles fan, quizzes each month at the Golden Bell in Leighton Buzzard as part of the Harlington Badminton Club team.

"There's a lot less pressure at the pub," added Colin.

"Unless you upset James, the quizmaster."

He added: “I'm also part of a Beatles Zoom group. We've branched out recently to interview special guests with a Beatles connection. The first was Kevin Godley ex of 10CC. Next up is Laurence Juber who was lead guitarist in the final line-up of Wings, as well as having recorded with three out of the four Beatles.”

Colin has been an avid pop music fan from a young age, noting down the announcements from the Radio 1 chart hits show every Sunday.

His favourite period is 1965 - 1980, first entering PopMaster in 2017, to finish in third place.

Colin, added: “What I like about music is that you can hear a song and it takes you back to a certain time and place. I tend to listen to songs from the last century rather than this one; there’s a lot more emphasis on lyrics.”

Colin recalls earning mild celebrity status after his previous success on Postmaster.