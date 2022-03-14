Leighton Buzzard Music welcomes Latvian pianist Antonina Suhanova

Internationally-renowened pianist Antonina Suhanova will wow Leighton Buzzard audiences with a classical concert at the end of this month.

On Saturday, March 26, residents can listen to the talented musician at the Library Theatre, in what will be her second performance for the Leighton Buzzard Music.

Antonina's programme will be: Beethoven, Sonata in A flat Op 110; Prokofiev, Sonata no. 7; Alban Berg, Sonata Op. 1; Beethoven, Sonata in C minor Op 111.

Antonina Suhanova.

A Leighton Buzzard Music spokesman, said: "Our performer will be the immensely gifted Latvian pianist Antonina Suhanova. This is the second time she has performed for us, she partnered Leo Popplewell, Cello, in October 2021.

"She has performed on international stages since 2000, including The Steinway Hall New York, Wiener Saal Salzburg, The Riga Great Guild Hall, Moscow and many others.

"She has participated in numerous masterclasses with world-renowned pianists such as Vladimir Ashkenazy, Idil Birit, and Robert Levin.