Leighton Buzzard nursery holds fabulous fundraising week for Rennie Grove Hospice

Staff, parents and toddlers at Footsteps Private Day Nursery threw themselves into a week-long fundraising drive "in loving memory" of Bob Lowe, grandfather of deputy manager, Emily Lowe.

The week-long activities included a raffle, games, pyjama day, and more, with the staff overwhelmed by the "outstanding" support from the town.

A Footsteps spokeswoman said: "We have been celebrating the wonderful Rennie Grove Hospice Care in memory our deputy manager’s grandad, who sadly passed on September 14.

"For those of you who may not know, Rennie Grove is a charity providing specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in Bucks and west Herts. For those of you who are aware of the charity, we’re certain you will understand just how special they are.

"In true ‘Footsteps family’ style, Emily and the team pulled together to celebrate Rennie Grove and their attention to specialist care, their genuine kindness and of course to celebrate Emily’s wonderful Grandad whilst enjoying a very exciting fundraising week."

Throughout the fundraising week, the activities included lucky dip games, exercise bike challenges, guess the amount of sweets in the jar, a name the teddy challenge, and multiple fun filled activities each day.

The spokeswoman added: "Our very delicious and popular cake sale was supported by fabulous home bakers and appreciated by lots of hungry tummies.

"Meanwhile, the event we are most proud of has to be our large raffle. We have been overwhelmed with endless amounts of support from so many people in Leighton Buzzard. We kindly received 80 fantastic prizes and sold 2,000 raffle tickets.

"The support has been outstanding. It’s significantly heartwarming considering how tricky the cost of living crisis has become for families, yet generosity came so naturally."

Footsteps wishes to thank its "wonderful parents, their extended families, multiple kind hearted local businesses", and its "amazing children", while Emily believes her grandad would be "beyond proud".

The nursery concluded: "Finally, we would like to share some beautiful words heard from our children:

'I think looking after people is a good thing. I think it makes people feel happy'.

'When people or doggies get poorly they sometimes go to heaven. If you look at the sky you might see them.'"

1. Fabulous fundraising week A party atmosphere for pyjama day. Photo: FDN Photo Sales

2. Fabulous fundraising week A week of fun and laughter for everyone. Photo: FDN Photo Sales

3. Fabulous fundraising week Fun with rolling pins and colourful cutters. Photo: FND Photo Sales

4. Fabulous fundraising week Smiles all round as the nursery raises £620 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Photo: FDN Photo Sales