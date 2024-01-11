Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton Buzzard nursery is raising funds for a mum diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Footsteps Nursery and Pre-School has so far raised £1,000 to help pay for a power chair and improve mobility for mum-of-two Marion Neall.

The nursery has also organised a ‘Foot-stepping around Leighton Buzzard’ event on Saturday, January 27. The fundraiser will kick off at Billington Park at 10am with people making their way around the town to raise awareness and funds to help support Marion who lives in Leighton Buzzard with husband Craig Weeks and her two boys, Joe, three and Max who is 11 months old.

Marion pictured with her two boys, Joe and Max

Marion received the devastating news that she had been diagnosed with Motor neurone disease (MND), a condition that affects the brain and nerves, in June 2023.

The Footseps Nursery JustGiving page states: “At Footsteps we would like to support the family by raising money to fund a power chair that can be folded up to fit into the boot of their car. This will enable Marion and her family to go further afield to enjoy trips out together making beautiful memories.

"The wonderful family of four include their two brilliant boys Joe and Max. The boys clearly adore their very loving parents, who, may we add, have been phenomenal throughout this life-changing time and are a true credit to themselves.

Marion pictured with husband Craig and three year old Joe

"The family would appreciate nothing more than to make the time they have together as special as possible while including their mummy in day-to-day outings. Along this very difficult journey, the family are making adaptations to their home and lifestyle to support Marion’s ever changing needs.

“Since creating our JustGiving page we are proud to announce we have so far raised £1,000 for the family and can't wait to see how much more of a difference we can make. Anyone from the local community is welcome to join our ‘Foot-stepping around Leighton Buzzard’ event on January 27, we hope to see as many faces as possible.”