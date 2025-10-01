Perfect Parties, based on Lake Street in Leighton Buzzard, is looking for new owners after Andrew Culling announced he was retiring

A Leighton Buzzard party shop is still open for business after its owner put it on the market almost a month ago.

Andrew Culling announced in early September that he was wanting to retire, and was putting Perfect Parties, based on Lake Street, up for sale in the hope that someone could take it forward.

Nearly a month later the business is still open with a sale yet to be completed, despite a lot of interest and some individuals conducting due diligence.

Andrew told the LBO he started running Perfect Parties in 2001 from a small premises’ on North Street.

Andrew recalled: "I started running it at the request of friends of mine who had just bought it from the previous owner and had been inspired by the need for a party shop having four young children.

"I had no previous retail experience having been made redundant three times in the previous 12 months, however they had faith in my ability to run the business for them."

Eighteen months later, Perfect Parties moved to a bigger shop in North Street, which is now the Keech Hospice Shop.

As the business continued to grow, it moved to its current home on Lake Street in 2011.

Andrew brought the business in 2016 when the previous owners decided to pursue other ventures.

The business previously sold rental fancy dress however Andrew explained: "After COVID we decided to sell off all our rental costumes because the demand for traditional fancy dress had diminished quite a bit, and instead wanted to concentrate on costumes to buy and particularly accessories so customers could make up their own costumes.

"The balloon side of the business is still very strong and we are making more air filled displays which is the current trend, recently doing displays for MasterCard and Taylor Wimpey."

Andrew said he did not have a favourite project from his time at Perfect Parties but added: "It has been wonderful getting the feedback and little gifts and cards to say thank you for all the weddings, births, christenings and birthdays we have supplied for, many for the same families.

"Children that used to come in early on now bring their children in and share their memories with us and them."

Andrew said that retirement had not been an easy decision adding: "I’m hoping that someone else will carry on and take the business to new heights.

"I will be sad to leave my fantastic staff (Carol and Elaine have been with me for over 20 years) and all our loyal customers from over the years."

