It’ll feature hits from the likes of Bon Jovi and the Beatles
By Lynn Hughes
Published 31st May 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:11 BST

A musician is heading for Leighton Buzzard this month for a fundraising concert.

Guitarist and vocalist Daz will be performing at The Wheatsheaf on June 23, to raise funds for the Variety children’s charity.

The night will feature classics from Queen, Bon Jovi, Beatles, The Jam, Oasis, Madness, and a big general mix of mayhem.

Daz will be performing at The Wheatsheaf
It’s Daz’s second gig at The Wheatsheaf. He is also founder of Daz's Rock 4 Charity, which helps individuals, charities and good causes in the UK and abroad. With his amazing team of musicians, crew, helpers, volunteers, sponsors, footballers over £1m has been raised since 2007.

He is an ambassador for Variety the Children's Charity which provides practical help that can make an immediate difference to disabled and disadvantaged children and young people. and has won a Point of Light award from Prime Minister Theresa May.

The event starts at 8.30pm and entrance is free.

