Leighton Buzzard pub toasts success after being nominated in national Pub & Bar Awards

It's official. The Boot Inn at Soulbury has been shortlisted in the East of England National Pub & Bar Awards.

It’s one of 256 pubs and bars across the country to be nominated for a prestigious County Winner title.

The annual event, to be held in London on Tuesday, June 24, will celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to scoop the coveted County and Regional Winner awards.

Gemma Sopps, manager at The Boot Inn, said: “It’s fantastic news. We’re very happy and honoured to have been nominated. Ross and Camilla Jones took on the pub in March last year and it was their vision to put The Boot on the map.

The Boot Inn, Soulbury

“They have worked hard to create a family friendly pub with a great atmosphere where customers get a warm welcome and are offered good pub dishes using locally sourced produce and retailers for our popular menus with food which is all cooked fresh.

“We’ll definitely be raising a glass and look forward to the event.”

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple. We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.

