Leighton Buzzard pupils get new bird table for RSPB's Big Schools' Birdwatch

Pupils at a Leighton Buzzard lower school were given a new bird table to help them take part in the RSPB’s Big Schools’ Birdwatch.

Housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes donated the bird table to Beaudesert Lower School to help create a home for native birds on the school grounds.

The Big Schools' Birdwatch is a simple survey pupils can complete to contribute to the Big Garden Birdwatch – the world's largest wildlife survey.

Beaudesert Lower School pupils with their new bird table

Vanessa Pearce, Headteacher at Beaudesert Lower School, said: “We are passionate about teaching pupils from a young age the importance of preserving wildlife, so we are excited to now have our very own bird table within the school grounds. The pupils have really enjoyed thinking about where to place the table and have already devised a feeding routine to encourage the birds over.”

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “As a sustainable housebuilder and longstanding corporate partner of the RSPB, we are committed to enhancing the nature at our developments and in the surrounding areas. Once our Clipstone Park development is complete, we will have installed 205 bat & bird boxes, and planted over 21,700 new trees. The Big Schools' Birdwatch aligns closely with our own sustainable ethos, and I hope this donation will encourage the children to take small steps to help protect wild birds by welcoming them onto their school grounds.”

