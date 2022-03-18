Leighton Buzzard Railway reopens on new diverted route, with extension coming soon too

It's full steam ahead for an exciting new season at Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway as it reopens on a new routing with an extension to follow.

The railway 2022 launch took place on Sunday, March 13, with the 10.30am departure from Page’s Park being the first public train to operate under the new bridge alongside Vandyke Road.

Funded by developer Arnold White Group, and ensuring the railway’s future, the bridge carries the new Leighton Buzzard Eastern Link Road over the track, which was diverted a short distance away from its original route as a result.

Doll with the first passenger train under the bridge - Credit Mark Lewis

There was also a second milestone to commemorate on opening day. An extra departure was operated by popular locomotive Peter Pan, which was celebrating its 100th birthday, having been delivered by Kerr Stuart of Stoke-on-Trent on March 8, 1922.

More special events are planned for March and April, including Mother’s Day, with free gifts for mum, and Easter weekend, with free chocolate for children.

The next stage of the railway’s evolution then occurs on Saturday, April 30, with the first passenger trains along the extension from Stonehenge Works to Munday’s Hill.

A spokesman said: "On most operating dates, trains will run from Page’s Park directly to Munday’s Hill before the locomotive will turn round and haul the train to Stonehenge Works where the usual 30-minute break will occur, then returning directly to Page’s Park. Many years of planning and hard work have taken place, and despite slight delays caused by the pandemic, is almost ready to welcome customers."

Peter Pan travels to Stonehenge Works with its centenary train - Credit Owen Chapman

The railway will continue to run every Sunday, as well as extra days during school holidays and on bank holiday weekends.

The compartment set-up for most carriages, introduced as a result of the pandemic, have proved popular and have been retained for 2022, although are no longer allocated and customers are able to choose where they wish to sit.

Full details of the railway’s operating days, the timetable, and special events can be found at https://www.buzzrail.uk.