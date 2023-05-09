Leighton Buzzard residents enjoy a right royal celebration to mark the King's coronation

Leighton Buzzard residents enjoyed a right royal celebration to mark the King's coronation at the weekend.

Residents of Brooklands Avenue joined in the country's weekend of Coronation celebrations with a fantastic street party on Sunday, May 7.

The street was one of thousands of similar events nationwide but one of only three pre-arranged street closures in Leighton Buzzard itself. It involved submitting a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order to the council by mid March.

Coronation Street Party on Brooklands Avenue - Sunday 7 May 2023

The country was awash with long tables bedecked with food and drink, Union Jacks and jubilant families celebrating the coronation of the new monarch.

The scenes echoed those around the country for the Queen's Coronation in 1953.

After the torrential rain on Coronation Day itself, everyone enjoyed the sunshine on the hottest day of the year so far for the Brooklands Avenue event.

The day was about making memories for everyone - especially the children who claimed the street for themselves. They played games and rode bikes on what is normally a busy cut through between Stanbridge Road and Brooklands Drive.

Beatnik Soundsystems played some impromptu music to create a great party atmosphere. And Backyard Pizza LB cooked up a storm from their front garden with amazing pizzas, raising a total of £194 in aid of Willen Hospice.

A spokesman was delighted with the turnout and the festivities, saying: “The day was uplifting and what community is all about. It was such a success that residents on the street are now thinking of holding occasional "playstreets" short road closures, so watch this space.”

