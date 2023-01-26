Leighton Buzzard restaurant confirms it is 'not going anywhere' after being spotted 'for sale'

Worried residents took to social media after spotting that the North Street property was ‘for sale’ on rightmove, but manager Jamie Robinson confirmed that its customers have nothing to worry about.

He told the LBO: "The landlord is in the process of selling the freehold but we are not going anywhere ourselves, we are staying."

Heartened by the reaction from loyal residents, he added: "It's nice that people showed so much concern, but we are not going anywhere, please don't worry!"

Mama Rosa's. Image: Google.