Leighton Buzzard restaurant confirms it is 'not going anywhere' after being spotted 'for sale'
It's business as usual for Mama Rosa's as the restaurant has confirmed that it's staying in Leighton Buzzard.
Worried residents took to social media after spotting that the North Street property was ‘for sale’ on rightmove, but manager Jamie Robinson confirmed that its customers have nothing to worry about.
He told the LBO: "The landlord is in the process of selling the freehold but we are not going anywhere ourselves, we are staying."
Heartened by the reaction from loyal residents, he added: "It's nice that people showed so much concern, but we are not going anywhere, please don't worry!"
The business has also stated on social media: "We understand there has been abit of confusion over the last few days regarding the future of Mama Rosa's. We are hoping this clears things up. The current landlord is in the process of selling the freehold, however... please don't panic Mama Rosa's is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon. So please keep calling and booking as usual."