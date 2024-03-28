Leighton Buzzard riders scoot along to hospital with Easter Egg gifts for children

Buzzard Scooter Club's annual Easter Egg Ride

Approximately 65 scooters and two back-up vans were involved in delivering an abundance of Easter eggs for the hospitalised youngsters, including those being cared for at home in the community. A shower of hailstones came down while riding through Ashridge but the club members were not deterred!

A spokesman said: “Our club and the hospital would like to offer their sincere thanks to: Morrisons Leighton Buzzard, Aldi in Grovebury Road Leighton Buzzard, Neil Gosling of Aldbury Garage and the people of Aldbury, The Partridge Arms and Rothschild Arms of Aston Clinton and all their clientele.