Leighton Buzzard riders scoot along to hospital with Easter Egg gifts for children

Buzzard Scooter Club's annual Easter Egg Ride took place on Saturday, March 23 and went from Leighton Buzzard’s Market Square to all the children's wards at Stoke Mandeville Hospital via a country route collecting eggs from various places during the journey.
By Steve Sims
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:07 GMT
Approximately 65 scooters and two back-up vans were involved in delivering an abundance of Easter eggs for the hospitalised youngsters, including those being cared for at home in the community. A shower of hailstones came down while riding through Ashridge but the club members were not deterred!

A spokesman said: “Our club and the hospital would like to offer their sincere thanks to: Morrisons Leighton Buzzard, Aldi in Grovebury Road Leighton Buzzard, Neil Gosling of Aldbury Garage and the people of Aldbury, The Partridge Arms and Rothschild Arms of Aston Clinton and all their clientele.

"Huge thanks must also go to the many scooterists who donated eggs and participated in this very worthwhile charitable occasion. Without everyone's help and support this wouldn't be possible.”

