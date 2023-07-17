Leighton Buzzard road closures: where motorists should avoid over the next fortnight with delays of up to 30 minutes
Leighton Buzzard motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
• M1, to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - works under traffic signals for cable duct installation on behalf of Ethical Power Connections Ltd.
• A421, to 10pm August 22 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, to 5am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A5, from 8.30pm July 17 to 5am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to M1 J11A Dumbbell - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closures due to emergency horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.
• M1, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
• A5, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Eastern Way to Woburn Road traffic signals for chamber inspections on behalf of Virgin Media.
• M1, from 10pm July 18 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm July 19 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• A421, from 10pm July 19 to 5am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A to junction 12 - entry and exit slip closures, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Tingrith to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
• M1, from 10pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 10pm July 27 to 5am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to, junction 11 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• A421, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.