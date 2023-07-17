Where motorists could expect delays for the next two weeks - stock picture

Leighton Buzzard motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

• M1, to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - works under traffic signals for cable duct installation on behalf of Ethical Power Connections Ltd.

• A421, to 10pm August 22 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, to 5am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8.30pm July 17 to 5am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to M1 J11A Dumbbell - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closures due to emergency horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Eastern Way to Woburn Road traffic signals for chamber inspections on behalf of Virgin Media.

• M1, from 10pm July 18 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 19 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm July 19 to 5am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A to junction 12 - entry and exit slip closures, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Tingrith to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm July 27 to 5am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to, junction 11 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.