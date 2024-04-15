David Kosky of Black Circle Records says he's had huge support from locals since opening the shop in 2016. His customers have become his friends and he's looking forward to celebrating Record Store Day with them on April 20

London-born David Kosky is living the dream – running his own indie record shop and getting ready to mark International Record Store Day on Saturday, April 20.

It’s a celebration for the people who make up the record shop world – the staff, customers, artists and labels – to come together to honour the special role they play in their local communities.

And David, who runs Black Circle Records and has saluted the occasion for the past seven years, can’t wait.

The logo for Record Store Day which was started in 2007 to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture of record stores. More than 270 will be taking part in the UK this year

He says: "Although there’s lot of work involved in the run-up, I absolutely love the event and everything it brings. No doubt there’ll be an early morning queue. It always creates a real buzz . . . like-minded individuals spending time together, talking and buying records. What could be more fun than that?

"We’ll be open from 8am on April 20 with a DJ and live music throughout the day.”

The first Record Store Day was in 2007 when a gathering of record shop owners came together in the US to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture of record stores.

The first official event took place a year later and today it’s celebrated by thousands of record shops all over the globe in what's become the biggest new music event of the past decade. More than 270 will be taking part in the UK.

David, 51, started Black Circle Records in December 2016 when he and his wife Lynne, who teaches at Brookmead in Ivinghoe, moved to the town from North Devon.

He says: “Lynne was brought up here and always insisted this was where I should open a shop. And she was proved absolutely right – as she keeps reminding me!

"Obviously moving to a new area – for me anyway – and starting a shop from scratch was pretty daunting but I’ve been so grateful for all the support I’ve received from my fabulous customers.

“But being an indie store quite near London we’ve been fortunate to have some wonderful artists play here since we opened – Emily Barker and Rhoda Dakar are the standouts, as well as many local acts. Emily will be back on May 6 – her third performance here.”

David says he always knew he wanted to work with music, even though he claims he’s not musically gifted in any way, shape or form: “I’m a rocker at heart but my musical tastes have changed over the years and I now listen to a lot of jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop."

After completing his A levels, he initially went to work at the local Our Price and then on to Virgin and many other stores. Now, 33 years later, he’s making a living doing what he loves.

All BCR stock is sourced directly from official UK suppliers. It also has an increasing second hand section with weekly additions from people clearing out their houses or downsizing.

David says he’s fallen in love with Leighton Buzzard: “Everyone has been very supportive since we opened and people who were once customers I now consider friends. There is a wealth of support for independent traders in the area and I feel really privileged to be able to come to work and be a part of that every day.”