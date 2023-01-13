Leighton Buzzard Rotarians receive prestigious award for 'outstanding work'

Members Martin Kennedy, Simon Marshall and Steve Bigrave had been awarded the 'Paul Harris Fellowship by Rotary International' to honour the "tangible and significant difference" they have made to the understanding and relations of people "locally, nationally and internationally".

The accolades celebrate IT-wiz Martin who "revolutionised" the club, former president Simon who was an "inspirational leader" during the lockdowns, and treasurer Steve, who showed "true professionalism" during the pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis.

A spokesman for Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club, said: "Martin is the club’s IT and social media wiz kid who has over the last five years revolutionised the way the club performs on Facebook and who has worked very closely with Santa in order to enable electronic tracking, and electronic and text giving. In addition, he works very closely with Santa on his rounds and last year walked 96 miles with the float. When he is not on Christmas duty, Martin is the official photographer for the club's 'Yes We Can' program, producing stunning photos."

Awards presentation. From left to right: Rotarians Stephen, Robin, Simon, and Martin.

Meanwhile, Simon was president of the club during the two years of the COVID pandemic and almost single handedly introduced Zoom meetings.

The spokesman said: "Through some inspirational leadership, he kept the club going when many internationally folded. Simon has also been a key member of the 'Yes We Can' program and the Santa team, leading the Christmas activities in 2022."

Also recognised for his work during the lockdowns, Steve inherited the mantle of treasurer after being a keen member of the club in all its aspects for a significant number of years.

The spokesman explained: "Treasurer of our club is no easy task and taking on the mantle during the Covid years was particularly difficult, but Steve has been great and manages charity accounts with thousands of pounds with true professionalism. Steve has also navigated the club through its financial support for Ukraine which has not always been easy."

The three award winners were presented with their Fellowships by Rotary president Robin Comerford at the first Rotary meeting of 2023.