Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club celebrates start of Six Nations with under 12s 'run to Twickenham'

Under 12s players at Leighton Buzzard Rugby club are getting ready for a fundraising ‘run to Twickenham’ to celebrate the start of the Six Nations tournament.

The youngsters will run the distance between LB rugby club and the home of English rugby at Twickenham – a distance of 50 miles – in 12 hours on Saturday, February 4.

The challenge will raise valuable funds for the junior sections of the club which will help fund new and updated training equipment and kit, continuously build on the success of the junior age groups, and provide new opportunities to develop their appreciation of the game.

The Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club under 12s players. PIC: David Parker

The event will take place on a treadmill at Energie Fitness in Leighton Buzzard, with the under 12s players each running for a maximum of 30 minutes, within the 12-hour period from 7am to 7pm.

The challenge will be tough, but fresh from another away victory at the weekend; the players are confident that their determination and resilience to keep running for 12 hours will mean that they achieve their target.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.